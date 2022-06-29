×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | saudi arabia | relationship | white house | joe biden

US Seeks 'Reset' After Biden 'Miscalculated' Saudi Relationship

President Joe Biden prepares for meeting with other G7 leaders at Elmau Castle near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on June 28. (Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 June 2022 06:30 AM EDT

With the White House seeking a full "reset" with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East next month, foreign relations experts say the about-face signals a recognition that the Biden administration miscalculated the way it handled U.S.-Saudi relations.

The decades-long strategic security-for-oil partnership between the U.S. and the Kingdom grew icy after Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state over its mistreatment of people, violations of international law, and involvement in the 2008 killing of writer and activist Jamal Khashoggi.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With the White House seeking a full "reset" with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East next month, experts say the about-face signals a recognition that the administration miscalculated the way it handled U.S.-Saudi relations.
us, saudi arabia, relationship, white house, joe biden
1319
2022-30-29
Wednesday, 29 June 2022 06:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved