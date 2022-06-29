US Seeks 'Reset' After Biden 'Miscalculated' Saudi Relationship

With the White House seeking a full "reset" with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East next month, foreign relations experts say the about-face signals a recognition that the Biden administration miscalculated the way it handled U.S.-Saudi relations.

The decades-long strategic security-for-oil partnership between the U.S. and the Kingdom grew icy after Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state over its mistreatment of people, violations of international law, and involvement in the 2008 killing of writer and activist Jamal Khashoggi.