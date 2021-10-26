×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | us | satellite network | china | hypersonic missiles

US Plans New Satellite Network to Monitor China's Hypersonic Missiles

(GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 October 2021 07:27 AM

China’s purported hypersonic missile test in August is the exact reason why the United States needs to expedite plans to build a satellite network capable of tracking and destroying the weapons before they get close to hitting American soil, experts say.

National security experts warn that the U.S. currently has no defense system capable of thwarting an attack from a weapon like what China allegedly tested — a nearly undetectable weapon able to accurately hit a pinpoint target at terrifying speeds.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
China's purported hypersonic missile test in August is the exact reason why the United States needs to expedite plans to build a satellite network capable of tracking and destroying the weapons before they get...
us, satellite network, china, hypersonic missiles
890
2021-27-26
Tuesday, 26 October 2021 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved