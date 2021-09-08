×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | us | biden | afghanistan

Biden Made Afghanistan More Dangerous Than on 9/11, Experts Say

President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 September 2021 08:13 AM

The poorly planned withdrawal of American service members from Afghanistan – to meet a Taliban-imposed deadline, no less – likely made things worse for the war-ravaged region and eliminated what few offensive options the United States had preserved within the nation, which is now transformed into a veritable “black hole,” experts say.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The poorly planned withdrawal of American service members from Afghanistan - to meet a Taliban-imposed deadline, no less - likely made things worse for the war-ravaged region and eliminated what few offensive options the United States had preserved within the nation, which...
us, biden, afghanistan
999
2021-13-08
Wednesday, 08 September 2021 08:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved