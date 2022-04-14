×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | biden administration | b83 nuclear bomb | defense department

US Nuclear Posture: 'Science-Based' Nuclear Stockpile Stewardship Is Failing

President Joe Biden speaks to guests during a visit to POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, on April 12. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 14 April 2022 06:45 AM

The Biden administration's rationale for eliminating the B83 nuclear "bunker buster" bomb – the most powerful weapon in the U.S. nuclear deterrent – is that it "is costly to maintain and of increasingly limited value," an anonymous senior Defense Department official told The Washington Times earlier this month.

Translation: Even the whiz kids at the national labs cannot patch up the B83 one more time so it can continue as a safe, reliable weapon. But we in the Biden administration and Defense Department don't want to say so explicitly, as it would discredit the stockpile stewardship program, cast doubt on the safety and reliability of all U.S. nuclear weapons, and damage the credibility of the U.S. nuclear deterrent.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Biden administration's rationale for eliminating the B83 nuclear "bunker buster" bomb – the most powerful weapon in the U.S. nuclear deterrent – is that it "is costly to maintain and of increasingly limited value."
us, biden administration, b83 nuclear bomb, defense department
839
2022-45-14
Thursday, 14 April 2022 06:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved