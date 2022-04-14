US Nuclear Posture: 'Science-Based' Nuclear Stockpile Stewardship Is Failing

The Biden administration's rationale for eliminating the B83 nuclear "bunker buster" bomb – the most powerful weapon in the U.S. nuclear deterrent – is that it "is costly to maintain and of increasingly limited value," an anonymous senior Defense Department official told The Washington Times earlier this month.

Translation: Even the whiz kids at the national labs cannot patch up the B83 one more time so it can continue as a safe, reliable weapon. But we in the Biden administration and Defense Department don't want to say so explicitly, as it would discredit the stockpile stewardship program, cast doubt on the safety and reliability of all U.S. nuclear weapons, and damage the credibility of the U.S. nuclear deterrent.