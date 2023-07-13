Airline Blaming Delays on Climate Change Is 'Absurd' Excuse

Much like many of his company’s planes in the run-up to the Fourth of July, the excuse deployed by United Airlines’ CEO to explain the travel troubles likely isn’t going to fly.
Climate experts are assailing United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby’s claim that “climate change” is to blame for a raft of flight delays and cancellations that plagued travelers ahead of the Independence Day holiday.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin