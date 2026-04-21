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Tags: business | integrate | artificial intelligence | returns | scarce

Businesses Embrace AI, but Returns Remain Scarce

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 30 April 2026 07:17 AM EDT

Companies continue to invest in and integrate artificial intelligence, but most remain focused on short-term efficiencies rather than long-term reinvention and are struggling to gain return on investment.

A study released by the Deloitte AI Institute showed only 34% of companies are using AI to accomplish a deep transformation of products, processes, and business models, while 37% say their current approach is surface-level and includes little to no change for current processes.

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Companies continue to invest in and integrate artificial intelligence, but most remain focused on short-term efficiencies rather than long-term reinvention and are struggling to gain return on investment.
business, integrate, artificial intelligence, returns, scarce
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2026-17-30
Thursday, 30 April 2026 07:17 AM
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