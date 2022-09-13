US Gets Creative to Handle Ukraine-Induced Munition Shortages, Officials Say

The vast quantities of munitions required by Ukraine to hold its own against the invading Russian army has depleted some American stockpiles – but top Pentagon officials are choosing to look at the current reserve as half-full, insisting the armed forces have instituted creative fixes to deal with the unexpected shortfalls.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that U.S. assistance to Ukraine was seriously depleting the military's stockpile of munitions, such as the 155 mm ammunition used by Army and Marine Corps artillery. The Army supplied Ukraine with 806,000 rounds of this same ammunition for the M-777 howitzers that it also supplied for the fight against Russia. Other shortages included rounds for the HIMARS long-range rocket artillery system, guns, and drones.