WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | space force | china | russia | threats | defenses | military

Space Force Too Small to Keep Pace With Threats, Military Experts Warn

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V launch of the USSF-51 mission for the U.S. Space Force in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 30. The USSF-51 mission highlights how the U.S. Space Force has stepped up efforts to protect America's space assets, amid growing threats from countries like China and Russia. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 19 September 2024 07:46 AM EDT

Threats from China and Russia to America's space infrastructure and that of its allies continue to grow.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Space Force, one of former President Donald Trump's signature achievements, is too small to counter those threats effectively, military officials and analysts contend.

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Threats from China and Russia to America's space infrastructure and that of its allies continue to grow.
u.s., space force, china, russia, threats, defenses, military
1103
2024-46-19
Thursday, 19 September 2024 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved