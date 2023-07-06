×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | southern command | china | presence | biden administration | dod

Does the US Have a Plan to Deter China in the Americas?

(Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 07:24 AM EDT

There appears to have been a sudden realization of the scope and scale of Chinese adventurism in the Americas.

A Wall Street Journal report last month revealed for all the Chinese intent to establish (or reestablish) a clandestine presence at the languishing Soviet-era Lourdes spy base, located west of Havana, Cuba.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
There appears to have been a sudden realization of the scope and scale of Chinese adventurism in the Americas.
u.s., southern command, china, presence, biden administration, dod
1201
2023-24-06
Thursday, 06 July 2023 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved