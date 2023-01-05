×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | nuclear | weapons | infrastructure | tritium | plutonium

US Nuclear Deterrent Jeopardized by Weak Infrastructure

The Los Alamos Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico. J. Robert Oppenheimer invited the top scientists to New Mexico in 1943 to build the world's first nuclear weapon. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
 

By    |   Thursday, 05 January 2023 07:43 AM EST

America's renewed need to modernize its aged nuclear deterrent faces significant hurdles, and government officials warn that there's "no margin for further delay."

The nation's nuclear weapons infrastructure is far behind the modernization and buildup efforts of its rivals. The average American nuclear weapon was built between the 1960s to the 1980s, making them between 40 and 50 years old.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
America's renewed need to modernize its aged nuclear deterrent faces significant hurdles, and government officials warn that there's "no margin for further delay."
u.s., nuclear, weapons, infrastructure, tritium, plutonium
1187
2023-43-05
Thursday, 05 January 2023 07:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved