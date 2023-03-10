US Should Embrace 'Sunlight' of Nord Stream Probe

A mysterious blast beneath the Baltic Sea that severely damaged the Nord Stream pipelines meant to transport Russian gas to Germany has come under renewed scrutiny after recent reports point the finger at the U.S. or one of its allies for the September sabotage – a potentially perilous accusation that military analysts say should spur the Biden administration to welcome a "full-fledged investigation."

Officials in Washington, London, Kyiv, and Moscow continue to debate exactly who carried out the operation to destroy the multi-billion-dollar pipeline, a high-profile calamity that has so far resulted in few revelations – at least publicly – and remains of the more curious occurrences related to the Russian war in Ukraine.