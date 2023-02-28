×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | national debt | economy

US National Debt Could Imperil Global Financial System, Economists Say

The U.S. Treasury Department building is seen in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 28 February 2023 06:30 AM EST

Economists are warning that the growth of the U.S. national debt could imperil the global financial system.

The American economy and domestic fiscal policies have global implications. Inflation has brought this home to U.S. citizens, but European countries have also reeled with inflationary pressures that have rippled out from America.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Economists are warning that the growth of the U.S. national debt could imperil the global financial system. The American economy and domestic fiscal policies have global implications. Inflation has brought this home to U.S. citizens, but European countries have also reeled...
u.s., national debt, economy
1168
2023-30-28
Tuesday, 28 February 2023 06:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved