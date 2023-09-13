×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | military | woke | policies | progressive | politics | global

Focus on 'Woke' Policies Puts US Military 'Posture in Danger'

The U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Manhattan, New York (AP)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 13 September 2023 07:25 AM EDT

The U.S. military's increasing focus on progressive political priorities and the promotion of a "woke" worldview undermines America's standing around the globe and energizes its enemies, according to experts at home and authoritative observers abroad.

Lt. Gen. Haibatullah Alizai was Afghanistan's top general before the Taliban swept to power in the wake of the U.S. military's August 2021 withdrawal. Mike Waller is a national security analyst for the Center for Security Policy, focusing on propaganda, political and psychological warfare, and subversion. Both men say the U.S. military's current liberal lean is a mistake.

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The U.S. military's increasing focus on progressive political priorities and the promotion of a "woke" worldview undermines America's standing around the globe and energizes its enemies, according to experts at home and authoritative observers abroad.
u.s., military, woke, policies, progressive, politics, global, standing, empower
1019
2023-25-13
Wednesday, 13 September 2023 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved