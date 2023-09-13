Focus on 'Woke' Policies Puts US Military 'Posture in Danger'

The U.S. military's increasing focus on progressive political priorities and the promotion of a "woke" worldview undermines America's standing around the globe and energizes its enemies, according to experts at home and authoritative observers abroad.

Lt. Gen. Haibatullah Alizai was Afghanistan's top general before the Taliban swept to power in the wake of the U.S. military's August 2021 withdrawal. Mike Waller is a national security analyst for the Center for Security Policy, focusing on propaganda, political and psychological warfare, and subversion. Both men say the U.S. military's current liberal lean is a mistake.