Marines Prep for Ambush Operations Against China

The U.S. Marine Corps has developed a hit-and-run ambush strategy to resist Chinese aggression along the island chains in the Western Pacific, a potentially game-changing tactic that comes amid Beijing's increasingly alarming rhetoric regarding the U.S. and Taiwan.
Part of the strategy involves the forward positioning of Marines armed with anti-ship missiles that can wreak havoc on Chinese warships and transports. This reconfiguration of the Marines centers around what the Corps calls Marine Littoral Regiments, which provide a nimble, ambush capability for U.S. and allied forces.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin