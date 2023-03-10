Marines Prep for Ambush Operations Against China

The U.S. Marine Corps has developed a hit-and-run ambush strategy to resist Chinese aggression along the island chains in the Western Pacific, a potentially game-changing tactic that comes amid Beijing's increasingly alarming rhetoric regarding the U.S. and Taiwan.

Part of the strategy involves the forward positioning of Marines armed with anti-ship missiles that can wreak havoc on Chinese warships and transports. This reconfiguration of the Marines centers around what the Corps calls Marine Littoral Regiments, which provide a nimble, ambush capability for U.S. and allied forces.