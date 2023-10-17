×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | international aid | palestine | fund | hamas | attack | gaza strip

US, International Humanitarian Aid Helped Fund Hamas' Massacre

IDF Soldiers walk near a building destroyed by Hamas militants after attacking this kibbutz days earlier near the border of Gaza in Kfar Aza, Israel, on Oct. 15. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 07:18 AM EDT

International aid amounting to billions of dollars was used by terror group Hamas to amass the massive cache of rockets, arms, and explosives that made possible its deadly surprise attack on Israel earlier this month, national security experts say.

The aid from around the globe has been provided to Palestinians since the 1948 Arab-Israeli War that broke out upon the creation of the Jewish State.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
International aid amounting to billions of dollars was used by terror group Hamas to amass the massive cache of rockets, arms, and explosives that made possible its deadly surprise attack on Israel earlier this month, national security experts say.
u.s., international aid, palestine, fund, hamas, attack, gaza strip, terrorists, iran
1241
2023-18-17
Tuesday, 17 October 2023 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved