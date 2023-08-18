×
Americans 'Paying More for Less' After Inflation Reduction Act

President Joe Biden speaking about Bidenomics in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Aug. 15. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 18 August 2023 07:40 AM EDT

President Joe Biden may be touting the so-called success of "Bidenomics" on the campaign trail, but economists say Americans have "nothing to celebrate" a year after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act – which did nothing to reduce inflation, as the cost of gas and grocery prices skyrocketed.

Democrats on Aug. 16 celebrated the one-year anniversary of their signature bill, which amounted to a $740 billion spending bill that is essentially "historic" climate legislation with a misleading name. Still, Biden, during a press event to mark the occasion, declared that the act was having the effect that was intended and was proof that "Bidenomics" is "working."

President Joe Biden may be touting the so-called success of "Bidenomics" on the campaign trail, but economists say Americans have "nothing to celebrate" a year after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act – as the cost of gas and grocery prices skyrocketed.
