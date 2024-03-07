US Still 'Playing Catch-Up' in Hypersonic Weapons Race

Even if an upcoming highly anticipated hypersonic missile test goes off without a hitch, national security experts fear the U.S. will still be "playing catch-up" with adversaries China and Russia, which both possess working, deployable versions of the advanced weaponry.

The War Zone reports that the presence of an AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon hypersonic missile at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam could signal a live-fire test could be imminent.