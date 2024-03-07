×
US Still 'Playing Catch-Up' in Hypersonic Weapons Race

A new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Russian navy from the White Sea, in the north of Russia, July 19, 2021. (AP)
 

Thursday, 07 March 2024 07:35 AM EST

Even if an upcoming highly anticipated hypersonic missile test goes off without a hitch, national security experts fear the U.S. will still be "playing catch-up" with adversaries China and Russia, which both possess working, deployable versions of the advanced weaponry.

The War Zone reports that the presence of an AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon hypersonic missile at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam could signal a live-fire test could be imminent.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

Thursday, 07 March 2024 07:35 AM
