US Still 'Playing Catch-Up' in Hypersonic Weapons Race

Even if an upcoming highly anticipated hypersonic missile test goes off without a hitch, national security experts fear the U.S. will still be "playing catch-up" with adversaries China and Russia, which both possess working, deployable versions of the advanced weaponry.
The War Zone reports that the presence of an AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon hypersonic missile at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam could signal a live-fire test could be imminent.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.