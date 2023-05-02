×
Tags: u.s. | china | russia | combat | vladimir putin | invasion | ukraine

Should US Prioritize Combating China or Russia?

A military recruitment center stands in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, on Sept. 4, 2020. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 May 2023 07:34 AM EDT

Whether the U.S. should prioritize combating China – over Beijing's apparent plans to take Taiwan – or countering Russia – amid President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine – has become a heated point of contention in Washington, D.C., foreign policy circles.

Former Deputy Defense Secretary Elbridge Colby, who was instrumental in writing the 2018 National Defense Strategy, contends that preparing for the inevitable war with China over Taiwan should take precedence over Ukraine. He has vociferously argued his contention on social media, in open forums, and in written columns.

platinum
