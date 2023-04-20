US Bases in Philippines Aimed at Deterring China

Though far less dramatic than the legendary promise uttered by Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1942, the United States has again announced that it shall return to the Philippines.
As the Chinese military surge challenging Taiwan abates for the time being, the U.S. and the Philippines have agreed to an expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, identified four new encampments, and embarked on the nations' largest joint military exercise.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin