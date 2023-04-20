×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | base | phillipines | china | himars | missiles | department of defense

US Bases in Philippines Aimed at Deterring China

U.S. marines Amphibious Assault vehicles (AAV) maneuver during the Philippines-US amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at a naval training base facing South China sea in San Antonio town, Zambales province, north of Manila on October 7, 2016. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 20 April 2023 07:17 AM EDT

Though far less dramatic than the legendary promise uttered by Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1942, the United States has again announced that it shall return to the Philippines.

As the Chinese military surge challenging Taiwan abates for the time being, the U.S. and the Philippines have agreed to an expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, identified four new encampments, and embarked on the nations' largest joint military exercise.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Though far less dramatic than the legendary promise uttered by Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1942, the United States has again announced that it shall return to the Philippines.
u.s., base, phillipines, china, himars, missiles, department of defense
915
2023-17-20
Thursday, 20 April 2023 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved