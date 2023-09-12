Still 'Reasons to Be Concerned' With Weakened al-Qaida

In the more than two decades since the 9/11 attacks, al-Qaida has gone from being viewed as public enemy No. 1 to an afterthought in the minds of many Americans – but counterterror experts warn that, while the Islamist group doesn't pose the same threat it once did, it has more members now than in 2001 and its leaders "still seek to target the United States."

The American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project on Monday issued its third annual assessment of the Salafi-jihadi movement, reporting that the "threat persists across Africa, the Middle East, and into Asia."