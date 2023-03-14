×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | afghans | taliban | soldiers | afghanistan | resistance

US-Trained Afghans Fight Taliban, Seek Support

A Taliban fighter is pictured against the backdrop of Taliban flags installed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Sept. 11, 2021. (Karim Sahib/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 March 2023 06:41 AM EDT

U.S.-trained Afghan soldiers engaged across Afghanistan in armed resistance to the Taliban's terrorist rule are worried that their campaign will be blunted by poor funding, a lack of state support, and no safe haven.

They call themselves the "Afghanistan Freedom Front." Most of the fighters are people who came of age after 9/11 and, in part due to the 20 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, consider themselves pro-American.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
U.S.-trained Afghan soldiers engaged across Afghanistan in armed resistance to the Taliban's terrorist rule are worried that their campaign will be blunted by poor funding, a lack of state support, and no safe haven.
u.s., afghans, taliban, soldiers, afghanistan, resistance
1231
2023-41-14
Tuesday, 14 March 2023 06:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved