×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: twitter | chinese | spy | big tech | fbi | white house

Twitter's 'Chinese Spy' Revelation Shows Dangers of White House-Big Tech Alliance

(Alastair Pike/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 20 September 2022 06:28 AM EDT

The breathtaking revelation that a Chinese intelligence officer infiltrated the staff at Twitter raises serious questions about the potential of a foreign government to influence decision-making for a consequential social media app – but it also highlights the perils of the federal government's deepening relationship with Big Tech, an alliance that could leave the White House itself vulnerable to foreign manipulation.

In cybersecurity, the holy grail for those seeking to breach a company or a government is the obtaining of an "insider," someone within the organization who can facilitate a breach. Though rare, instances involving an insider – such as former government contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked highly classified NSA materials – typically result in the most voluminous releases of damaging information. Similarly, Stuxnet, the computer virus believed to have dealt a blow to Iranian nuclear aims more than a decade ago, did not come out of thin air and would not have worked if not for an insider.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The breathtaking revelation that a Chinese intelligence officer infiltrated the staff at Twitter raises serious questions about the potential of a foreign government to influence decision-making for a consequential social media app.
twitter, chinese, spy, big tech, fbi, white house
817
2022-28-20
Tuesday, 20 September 2022 06:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved