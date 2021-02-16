Trump's Most Valuable Properties and Why He May Sell Them

The Trump Organization didn’t stop selling valuable real estate in its portfolio when Donald Trump took office four years ago and the trend isn’t likely to stop now that Trump is out of the White House.

According to Forbes, Trump offloaded $118 million worth of property in his business portfolio while serving as president. Sales included empty lots, residential units, and luxury apartments. Among the transactions were 11 vacant lots in California that raked in $23 million, more than five dozen condo units housed in the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas that netted $18 million, a Manhattan penthouse in Trump Park Avenue that fetched $16 million, and a South Carolina warehouse that was sold for $4 million.