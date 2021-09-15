Trump's Legacy: Abraham Accords 'Biggest Breakthrough Between Arabs, Jews in 25 Years'

Ambassadors from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Israel could have bragged about the record number of flights, investments, and innovations that have emerged in the year since signing the historic Abraham Accords that normalized relations between the nations – but instead they praised the person-to-person cultural exchange that’s flourished since the Trump administration brokered the deal.
During a roundtable hosted by the Wilson Center on Monday, ambassadors from the signatory countries reflected on what’s transpired since the Sept. 15, 2020, signing at the White House, during which the nations cast aside decades of disagreement to work together on regional security, growth, and trade.
