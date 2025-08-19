Treasury Cracks Down on Russia's 'Malicious Cyber Activities'

While President Donald Trump tries to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war with Ukraine, Trump's Treasury Department is working to put a halt to a notorious Russian crypto firm linked to Putin's government.
The Trump administration has renewed stern sanctions on what it calls the "malicious cyber activities" of a Russia-based cryptocurrency exchange affiliated with the Russian Federation economy.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin