Trans Treatment Necessity-Suicide Link Claim Contradicted by Finnish Study

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 07:56 AM EDT

Transgender advocates have long declared medical treatment is necessary to prevent or reduce the risk of suicide and self-harm among adolescents and young adults. A new Finnish study has concluded that surgeries and hormone therapy don't significantly affect those possibilities among people with gender distress.

The study published in February and led by Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala, described as Finland's foremost expert on pediatric gender medicine, also found that distress severe enough to cause youngsters to seek help from a gender clinic wasn't independently linked to a higher suicide rate either.

