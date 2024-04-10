Trans Treatment Necessity-Suicide Link Claim Contradicted by Finnish Study

Transgender advocates have long declared medical treatment is necessary to prevent or reduce the risk of suicide and self-harm among adolescents and young adults. A new Finnish study has concluded that surgeries and hormone therapy don't significantly affect those possibilities among people with gender distress.
The study published in February and led by Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala, described as Finland's foremost expert on pediatric gender medicine, also found that distress severe enough to cause youngsters to seek help from a gender clinic wasn't independently linked to a higher suicide rate either.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin