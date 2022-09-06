'Problematic' Outcomes as Trans Politics Impacts Research

New medical research and studies into transgender issues are seemingly infused with political leanings prompting health care professionals to fear that the blending of politics with medicine will ultimately result in an erosion of public trust in the research community.
From mandating medical students be taught a "woke" agenda of "diversity, equity, and inclusion" in the classroom to emphasizing the use of specific pronouns in hospitals, the left's ideology has seeped into various areas of the medical field in recent years and its latest target appears to be research.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin