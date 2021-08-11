×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tokyo | olympics | beijing | winter games

Health Risks, Human Rights Abuses Make Beijing Unsuitable Olympics Host

Visitors to Chongli, one of the venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, pass by the Olympics logo in Chongli in northern China's Hebei Province.

By    |   Wednesday, 11 August 2021 07:10 AM

Just days after the underwhelming conclusion of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics, the focus has already shifted to the 2022 Beijing winter games – as well as if and how to move them amid a slew of questions about the origins of the COVID-19 virus, widespread human rights abuses and the Communist country’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric aimed at Taiwan.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Just days after the underwhelming conclusion of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics, the focus has already shifted to the 2022 Beijing winter games - as well as if and how to move them amid a slew of questions about the origins of the COVID-19 virus, widespread...
tokyo, olympics, beijing, winter games
1403
2021-10-11
Wednesday, 11 August 2021 07:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved