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Critics Explain Why Europe Still Bows to Iran

Europe's belief that diplomacy will eventually change Iran stems in part from a postmodern educational framework rooted in cultural relativism, a critic told Newsmax. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 April 2026 07:20 AM EDT

Europe has taken a backseat to militarily countering terror and nuclear threats from the Islamic Republic of Iran due to a combination of economic ties and postcolonial guilt, critics say.

The European Union (EU) and individual European countries have verbally condemned Iran's leadership over its human-rights record, and the EU designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization in February.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Europe has taken a backseat to militarily countering terror and nuclear threats from the Islamic Republic of Iran due to a combination of economic ties and postcolonial guilt, critics say.
europe, bow, iran, terror, nuclear, threat
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2026-20-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 07:20 AM
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