Critics Explain Why Europe Still Bows to Iran

Europe has taken a backseat to militarily countering terror and nuclear threats from the Islamic Republic of Iran due to a combination of economic ties and postcolonial guilt, critics say.
The European Union (EU) and individual European countries have verbally condemned Iran's leadership over its human-rights record, and the EU designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization in February.
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