Tags: thanksgiving | politics | presidential election | donald trump | liberals | kamala harris

Trump Voters Most Likely to Crow at Thanksgiving Dinner

President-elect Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, Nov. 28, 2019. (Alex Brandon/AP)
 

Friday, 29 November 2024 07:29 AM EST

The quickest way to throw a wet blanket on a great Thanksgiving get-together is to bring up politics, and it's no surprise which political party was far more likely to do that this year.

Still buzzing over president-elect Donald Trump's resounding victory, a post-election survey conducted by Pew Research shows 36% of Trump voters are extremely or very likely to rub a little salt in their Democratic friends' wounds during Thanksgiving. An even higher percentage of conservatives, 39, say would do it, too. More moderate to liberal Trump voters — 28% — said they'd follow suit.

2024-29-29
Friday, 29 November 2024 07:29 AM
