Trump Voters Most Likely to Crow at Thanksgiving Dinner

The quickest way to throw a wet blanket on a great Thanksgiving get-together is to bring up politics, and it's no surprise which political party was far more likely to do that this year.

Still buzzing over president-elect Donald Trump's resounding victory, a post-election survey conducted by Pew Research shows 36% of Trump voters are extremely or very likely to rub a little salt in their Democratic friends' wounds during Thanksgiving. An even higher percentage of conservatives, 39, say would do it, too. More moderate to liberal Trump voters — 28% — said they'd follow suit.