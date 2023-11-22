Thanksgiving Costs Skyrocket Under Biden

While Americans can be thankful that the cost of their Thanksgiving meal won't gobble up the cash in their wallets as swiftly as it did 12 months ago when turkey prices reached record highs, dinner hosts should still expect to dish out far more money for a holiday meal than they did just a few years ago.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a dinner for 10 people will be $61.17, down 4.5% from last year's record of $64.05, when a massive breakout of avian bird flu was largely to blame for the expensive birds.