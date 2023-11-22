×
Thanksgiving Costs Skyrocket Under Biden

President Joe Biden serves servicemembers and military families from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS Gerald R. Ford during a Friendsgiving dinner event at the Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia, Nov. 19. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 November 2023 07:14 AM EST

While Americans can be thankful that the cost of their Thanksgiving meal won't gobble up the cash in their wallets as swiftly as it did 12 months ago when turkey prices reached record highs, dinner hosts should still expect to dish out far more money for a holiday meal than they did just a few years ago.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a dinner for 10 people will be $61.17, down 4.5% from last year's record of $64.05, when a massive breakout of avian bird flu was largely to blame for the expensive birds.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

