Tags: texas | school shooting | police | reputation | pete arredondo

School Shooting Errors 'Damaging' Cops' Reputation Nationwide

The Robb Elementary School sign is seen covered in flowers and gifts in Uvalde, Texas, June 17. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 23 June 2022 06:23 AM

As shocking details continue to pour out regarding the appalling response by local cops to last month's Texas elementary school massacre, a national police spokesperson said the inaction of a few officers outside the classroom is "damaging American law enforcement around the country."

Retired Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, the National Police Association spokeswoman, compared the scandalous behavior outside the classrooms of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the impact it's having on the public's perception of cops all around the country to the way law enforcement was viewed in the aftermath of George Floyd's 2020 death while in police custody.

Thursday, 23 June 2022 06:23 AM
