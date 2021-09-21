Texas' Pro-life Heartbeat Law a 'Unique Moment' and May Inspire Copycats

Texas' recent controversial abortion law succeeded by taking aim at "unbroken ground," for the first time getting the abortion industry to comply with the law "in a way that means abortions are being prevented and lives are being saved," according to experts — and the Texas law may soon inspire other states to join in.

Texas SB-8, the Texas Heartbeat Protection Act, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 19 and went into effect Sept. 1. It prohibits abortions of any unborn child having a detectable heartbeat, and what separates it from similar laws is that it removes the enforcement power from the state and gives it to private individuals.