Terrorist Front Groups Part of Anti-Israel March on Washington

Anti-war activists march to the White House during a pro-Palestinian demonstration asking for a cease-fire in Gaza in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 4. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Friday, 10 November 2023 07:57 AM EST

Key sponsors of a Nov. 4 anti-Israel protest in Washington, D.C., have lengthy histories of supporting Palestinian terror groups, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Hamas.

Statements by leaders, social media accounts, and websites tied to the sponsors of the demonstration show a deep track record of justifying terrorism against Israelis. Saturday's march was held in opposition to Israel's military operation in Gaza, which came after the slaughter of 1,400 Israelis at the hands of Hamas fighters during the Oct. 7 attack.

John Rossomando | editorial.rossomando@newsmax.com

Friday, 10 November 2023 07:57 AM
