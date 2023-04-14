Telehealth Abortions Rise After Supreme Court Decision

Even with statistics indicating that the number of abortions performed is down 6% nationwide in the months since the Supreme Court's monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life advocates say there's more work to be done, noting that telehealth abortions are on the rise.
A new report from the Society of Family Planning found that fewer abortions were performed in the months after the court's June 2022 opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin