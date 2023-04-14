×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: telehealth | abortion | pro-life

Telehealth Abortions Rise After Supreme Court Decision

Pro-life supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 14 April 2023 06:35 AM EDT

Even with statistics indicating that the number of abortions performed is down 6% nationwide in the months since the Supreme Court's monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life advocates say there's more work to be done, noting that telehealth abortions are on the rise.

A new report from the Society of Family Planning found that fewer abortions were performed in the months after the court's June 2022 opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Even with statistics indicating that the number of abortions performed is down 6% in the months since the Supreme Court's monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life advocates say there's more work to be done, noting that telehealth abortions are on the rise.
telehealth, abortion, pro-life
949
2023-35-14
Friday, 14 April 2023 06:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved