Telehealth Abortions Rise After Supreme Court Decision

Even with statistics indicating that the number of abortions performed is down 6% nationwide in the months since the Supreme Court's monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life advocates say there's more work to be done, noting that telehealth abortions are on the rise.

A new report from the Society of Family Planning found that fewer abortions were performed in the months after the court's June 2022 opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.