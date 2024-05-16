WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: teachers dont lie | campaign | educators | faith | california | religious | schools

'Teachers Don't Lie' Campaign Aims to Protect Educators of Faith

A teacher sitting in an empty classroom at an Elementary School in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Teachers Don't Lie" campaign was launched to support teachers of faith facing religious freedom challenges in schools. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 May 2024 08:18 AM EDT

Jessica Tapia, a former high school physical education teacher in California, wants to ensure that no other public school teachers are terminated from their jobs over their religious beliefs.

A year after Tapia, a Christian former teacher, filed a federal lawsuit against the Jurupa Unified School District alleging she was wrongfully fired for refusing to lie to parents and their children's gender identities, she received a $360,000 settlement.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Jessica Tapia, a former high school physical education teacher in California, wants to ensure that no other public school teachers are terminated from their jobs over their religious beliefs.
teachers dont lie, campaign, educators, faith, california, religious, schools, gender, identities
911
2024-18-16
Thursday, 16 May 2024 08:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved