'Teachers Don't Lie' Campaign Aims to Protect Educators of Faith

Jessica Tapia, a former high school physical education teacher in California, wants to ensure that no other public school teachers are terminated from their jobs over their religious beliefs.
A year after Tapia, a Christian former teacher, filed a federal lawsuit against the Jurupa Unified School District alleging she was wrongfully fired for refusing to lie to parents and their children's gender identities, she received a $360,000 settlement.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.