Taliban Killing Afghan Civilians, Blaming ISIS-K Fight

The Taliban reportedly has carried out false-flag terror attacks across Afghanistan against ordinary Afghans and ascribed the campaign of killings to its own war on terror – one that it hopes will allow it to achieve increased legitimacy as an official government in the eyes of the U.S. and other nations.

The 2020 Doha Agreement that ended hostilities between the Taliban and the U.S. military, required the Taliban to fight terrorist groups in Afghanistan. The Taliban has since bragged about its anti-terror operations against ISIS-K, the group responsible for the bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 U.S. service members during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.