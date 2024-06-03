Premier Taiwan Chip Maker Suggests 'Kill Switch' If China Invades

The defense of Taiwan has several strategic benefits, besides preserving its representative republican form of government. Its manufacturing sector, particularly technology, has significant implications for the world, especially its semiconductor industry.
As recognized leaders in supplying advanced computer chips, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, United Microelectronics Corporation, and MediaTek help comprise a sector that provides 20% of the global market and 50% of foundry operations. China's attempts to replicate the advanced processors so far have been unsuccessful, depriving it of the muscle it needs to amp up its artificial intelligence operations.
