Tags: supreme court | retirement | democrats | sonia sotomayor | elena kagan | joe biden | reelection

Supreme Court Retirement Calls Show Dems 'Skittish' About 2024

The U.S. Supreme Court (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 07:39 AM EST

Every time the Supreme Court rules, Democrats are reminded of the consequences of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to remain on the bench until her death – during the Trump administration – instead of retiring when a more ideologically aligned president could have picked her successor.

Political strategists say progressives are starting to realize that the high court soon could move even further to the right if President Joe Biden's reelection odds remain as bleak as they are currently, spurring an increase in calls for liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan to retire while Democrats still control the White House and the Senate.

Every time the Supreme Court rules, Democrats are reminded of the consequences of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to remain on the bench until her death instead of retiring when a more ideologically aligned president could have picked her successor.
