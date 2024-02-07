Supreme Court Retirement Calls Show Dems 'Skittish' About 2024

Every time the Supreme Court rules, Democrats are reminded of the consequences of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to remain on the bench until her death – during the Trump administration – instead of retiring when a more ideologically aligned president could have picked her successor.
Political strategists say progressives are starting to realize that the high court soon could move even further to the right if President Joe Biden's reelection odds remain as bleak as they are currently, spurring an increase in calls for liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan to retire while Democrats still control the White House and the Senate.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.