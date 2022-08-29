×
Supreme Court Leak, D.C. Pipe Bomb Mysteries Drop Off Radar

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28. (Daniel Slim/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 29 August 2022 06:45 AM EDT

As the establishment media is dominated by speculation about the legal implications of former President Donald Trump allegedly storing "top secret" information and classified "nuclear weapons" documents at his Florida home, the coverage has so far featured a focus that's in stark contrast to the limited attention given two other recent – and potentially more serious – political investigative dramas.

Despite a heavily redacted FBI affidavit released Friday in the Trump case that supplied little to no new information, the Mar-a-Lago probe has in just a few weeks already generated far more revelations than the scant details known about: (1) the months-long investigation into who leaked the draft decision of the Supreme Court case that ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade or (2) the 18-month hunt to find out who planted pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

