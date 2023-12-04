Supreme Court's Ethics Code Changes Little, Expert Says

The U.S. Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to have caved to demands from congressional Democrats to draft and publish a code of ethics with which the justices will need to adhere – but will the newly adopted rules change much about the court?

Without surprise, most of the complaints from liberal activists banging the drum for a code of ethics have been directed at the high court's most reliably conservative jurists: Associate Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.