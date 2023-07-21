Activist Judges May Force Supreme Court to Take Gun Rights Case

Gun owners and pro-Second Amendment groups have filed a notice to appeal a federal judge's opinion upholding a controversial Oregon law that bans so-called "large capacity" magazines – those capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. It's a case that legal experts believe may eventually go all the way to the Supreme Court.
U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, earlier this month held that, while the Constitution protects an individual right to self-defense, large capacity magazines "are not commonly used for self-defense, and are therefore not protected by the Second Amendment."
