Journal's Abortion Studies Retraction Favors 'Ideology' Over Facts

Three studies that could play a significant role in the case against the FDA's abortion pill approval that's soon to be before the Supreme Court were removed from an academic journal in a decision that the authors say is "disappointing" and evidence that academic institutions' supposed impartiality is eroding and being driven by "ideology" over "facts."

Next month, the high court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case that involves challenging access to the abortion pill and the FDA's regulatory approval process.