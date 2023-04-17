'Frustrating' That Supreme Court Leaker Still at Large

Nearly a year since a chilling breach threatened to upend the independence of the judiciary, legal experts fear the public may never learn who was responsible for leaking the Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

The high court in January issued a 20-point report, authored by court marshal Col. Gail Curley, that detailed the failure of an internal investigation to conclusively determine the leaker's identity but noted that several leads were still being dug into.