×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | document | identity | leak | draft opinion | roe v. wade

'Frustrating' That Supreme Court Leaker Still at Large

Pro-life supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 17 April 2023 07:27 AM EDT

Nearly a year since a chilling breach threatened to upend the independence of the judiciary, legal experts fear the public may never learn who was responsible for leaking the Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

The high court in January issued a 20-point report, authored by court marshal Col. Gail Curley, that detailed the failure of an internal investigation to conclusively determine the leaker's identity but noted that several leads were still being dug into.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Nearly a year since a chilling breach threatened to upend the independence of the judiciary, legal experts fear the public may never learn who was responsible for leaking the Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
supreme court, document, identity, leak, draft opinion, roe v. wade
803
2023-27-17
Monday, 17 April 2023 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved