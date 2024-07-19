Administrative State Dealt Blow by Supreme Court; Election Key to Enforcement

Described as a major blow to the administrative state, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the "Chevron Doctrine" last month has been hailed by conservatives and decried by liberals. The next election, some say, will be the next step to see how strictly it is enforced.

The Loper Bright v. Raimondo ruling on June 28 struck down 1984 Supreme Court edict that federal administrative agencies should be given deference on any ambiguous legislation when it came to regulatory authority. The most recent decision returns that power to courts to review the regulation and determine if the law gives it the appropriate authority.