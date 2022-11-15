×
Tags: supreme court | affirmative action | education | admission process

Is Supreme Court About to End Affirmative Action in Education?

The U.S. Supreme Court (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 November 2022 07:23 AM EST

The U.S. Supreme Court on Halloween heard oral arguments for a pair of cases in which universities used race as a factor in their admission process, and the looming decision could spell the end of affirmative action in higher education.

Both cases – Students for Fair Admission v. Harvard University and Students for Fair Admission v. the University of North Carolina – challenge the respective institution's race-conscious student admissions policy. Prior cases, beginning with Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, a 1978 landmark decision in which the Supreme Court upheld affirmative action, have allowed for race to be one of several factors in college admission policy.

