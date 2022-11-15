Is Supreme Court About to End Affirmative Action in Education?

The U.S. Supreme Court on Halloween heard oral arguments for a pair of cases in which universities used race as a factor in their admission process, and the looming decision could spell the end of affirmative action in higher education.
Both cases – Students for Fair Admission v. Harvard University and Students for Fair Admission v. the University of North Carolina – challenge the respective institution's race-conscious student admissions policy. Prior cases, beginning with Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, a 1978 landmark decision in which the Supreme Court upheld affirmative action, have allowed for race to be one of several factors in college admission policy.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin