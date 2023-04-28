×
Sudan Lab Seizure Sparks Fears of Biohazard Leak

Friday, 28 April 2023 07:27 AM EDT

News that Sudanese fighters have seized control of the National Public Health Laboratory has stoked fears that a dangerous virus could leak, spreading through — and potentially beyond — a war-torn country that is already facing outbreaks of dengue fever and malaria.

Earlier this week, World Health Organization representative Nima Saeed Abid warned about the possibility of biological contamination after one of the warring factions reportedly kicked lab technicians out of the facility, which is in Sudan's capital city of Khartoum, so it could be used as a military base.

