Outside Groups Linked to College Student Demonstrations

Tent encampments that appear remarkably similar down to the same color of tent. Mission statements that read strikingly the same. Rapid media reports that attempt to discredit any suggestion there is any coordination between protesters, some violent, on college campuses across the country.

While House Republicans have announced an investigation into the federal funding of universities that have allowed the anti-Israel demonstrations to fester, others are questioning if and how the individuals and groups involved in the encampments have received external funding.