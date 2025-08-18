WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: state department | human rights report | 2025 | germany | u.k. | romania

US Allies Scrutinized in Refocused Human Rights Report

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 29 August 2025 07:40 AM EDT

For nearly five decades, the annual human rights report from the U.S. Department of State has served as a global benchmark for assessing civil liberties, political freedoms, and government conduct.

Traditionally framed as a rigorous, fact-based account, it has been relied on by advocacy organizations, scholars, and policymakers worldwide. But the 2025 edition, prepared by the administration of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, represented a departure.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
For nearly five decades, the annual human rights report from the U.S. Department of State has served as a global benchmark for assessing civil liberties, political freedoms, and government conduct.
state department, human rights report, 2025, germany, u.k., romania
1005
2025-40-29
Friday, 29 August 2025 07:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved