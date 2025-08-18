US Allies Scrutinized in Refocused Human Rights Report

For nearly five decades, the annual human rights report from the U.S. Department of State has served as a global benchmark for assessing civil liberties, political freedoms, and government conduct.

Traditionally framed as a rigorous, fact-based account, it has been relied on by advocacy organizations, scholars, and policymakers worldwide. But the 2025 edition, prepared by the administration of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, represented a departure.