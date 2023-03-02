Why Have There Been No More Balloon, 'UFO' Shoot-Downs?

After the detection and subsequent takedown of a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon that crossed swaths of sensitive U.S. military installations in February prompted a shooting spree that saw three additional mysterious unidentified flying objects downed, there have been no public reports of any other such incidents, leaving Americans to wonder whether there are still foreign objects hovering in the skies.

Little information has been made public in the weeks since the three post-spy balloon objects were shot down by military jets. Recovery efforts were far from fruitful, as wintry weather and rough conditions stalled attempts and the $400,000-apiece missiles used to bring the objects down — two missiles in one instance, after the first reportedly missed the target — likely vaporized much of the debris.