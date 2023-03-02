×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: spy | balloon | ufo | shoot downs

Why Have There Been No More Balloon, 'UFO' Shoot-Downs?

A U.S. Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the central continental United States on Feb. 3. (U.S. Department of Defense via Getty Images)
 

By    |   Thursday, 02 March 2023 06:46 AM EST

After the detection and subsequent takedown of a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon that crossed swaths of sensitive U.S. military installations in February prompted a shooting spree that saw three additional mysterious unidentified flying objects downed, there have been no public reports of any other such incidents, leaving Americans to wonder whether there are still foreign objects hovering in the skies.

Little information has been made public in the weeks since the three post-spy balloon objects were shot down by military jets. Recovery efforts were far from fruitful, as wintry weather and rough conditions stalled attempts and the $400,000-apiece missiles used to bring the objects down — two missiles in one instance, after the first reportedly missed the target — likely vaporized much of the debris.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
After the detection and subsequent takedown of a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon that traversed swaths of sensitive U.S. military installations in February prompted a missile shooting spree that saw three additional mysterious unidentified flying objects downed, there...
spy, balloon, ufo, shoot downs
860
2023-46-02
Thursday, 02 March 2023 06:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved